Drug overdose may have killed woman found unconscious in Queens karaoke lounge: sources

Police are investigating whether a possible drug overdose led to a woman’s death at a Queens karaoke lounge early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources said workers at the Cinderella Lounge, at 147-38 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, found the unidentified woman unconscious and unresponsive inside the locat at about 3:30 a.m. on April 3.

Based on a preliminary investigation, officers learned that the workers brought the woman on their own to nearby Flushing Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hospital staff alerted police to the death, and officers from the 109th Precinct responded. Police did not have an identity on the woman, who’s believed to have been between 20 and 30 years of age.

Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Sources familiar with the case said there were no visible signs of physical trauma.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.