Firefighters work the scene of a fire in the rear of a Queens church Sunday morning.

Firefighters battled a blaze on the second floor of a mixed-occupancy building at 109-12 Farmers Boulevard in Hollis, Queens Sunday morning.

Members of the 54 were met by heavy fire and smoke in the rear of the attached wood frame churches Gospel Assembly-Queens and Greater Hope Prophetic Life Apostolic Ministries just after 10:09 a.m. on Sept. 3.

According to church members, neither house of worship was open at the time of the inferno.

Fire Department personnel consisting of 65 firefighters and 12 units used three hose-lines to knock down the main body of the fire. First responders searched both buildings and found no trapped occupants.

The fire was placed under control at 10:56 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshals Office.