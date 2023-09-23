Man in Queens stabbed during fight outside restaurant: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man was stabbed during a fight at a Queens restaurant early on Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the bloody beef occurred at about 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 23 near 329 Wyckoff Ave. in Ridgewood.

Officers from the 104th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim, a 32-year-old man, lying on the ground with blood stains on his clothing.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that he had been involved in a physical with an unidentified attacker.

Police sources said the exchange left the 32-year-old man with stab wounds to his left armpit and right shoulder.

EMS rushed the wounded victim to Jamaica Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The 104th Precinct, based in Ridgewood, has seen a 5.2% decrease in felony assaults so far in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct tallied 199 such incidents, down from the 210 reported through Sept. 17, 2022.

So far, no arrests have been made in Saturday’s stabbing, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said. A description of the man’s attacker was not provided by police.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.