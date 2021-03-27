Man takes fatal punch during apparent Queens bar brawl: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Queens are questioning a suspect who delivered a deadly blow to a 55-year-old man during an apparent fight outside a bar early Saturday morning.

Charges are pending against the 35-year-old male perpetrator involved in the fatal assault, which took place at about 4:02 a.m. on March 27 outside the Terrace Inn Bar at 20-05 Francis Lewis Blvd. in Whitestone.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim and suspect had become engaged in an apparent dispute in the rear of the bar that eventually led to fisticuffs.

During the fight, authorities said, the suspect punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head — knocking him out for good.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the incident. Upon arrival, the officers found the victim with trauma to the back of his head. Sources familiar with the investigation also reported that the victim had also gone into cardiac arrest.

EMS units rushed the victim to Flushing Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity at this time, pending family notification.

His body was also transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Officers at the scene took the 35-year-old suspect into custody for further questioning. Police sources said it’s not clear, at this point in the ongoing investigation, if he knew the dead man.