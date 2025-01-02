BREAKING: Mass shooting in Queens leaves at least 10 people injured

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Queens are searching for the gunmen who committed a mass shooting outside of a nightclub on Wednesday that has left at least 10 people wounded.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted near the Amazura event hall at 91-12 144th Place in Jamaica, within the confines of the 103rd Precinct, at about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Sources familiar with the investigation reported that the hall was hosting a private party at the time of the shooting. The event apparently was in honor of a known gang member in the community slain last October whose birthday coincided with New Year’s Day.

As about 90 people partied inside the Amazura, about 15 people lined up outside waiting to get into the Wednesday night event that was at capacity when law enforcement sources said four suspects walked eastbound along 144th Place and began firing indiscriminately at the crowd.

“Four males opened fire over 30 times in the direction of the group standing outside the event space, striking multiple victims. The males fled on foot westbound on 91st street towards 143 Place, where they entered a light-colored sedan with out-of-state plates,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said during an early morning press conference. “Police officers responding to the multiple 911 calls found a total of 10 victims– six females, four males–which were taken to area hospitals. All of the victims are expected to recover.”

Chief Rivera appeared to confirm that the incident was a gang-related attack, telling amNewYork Metro that it’s, “One of the avenues that we’re pursuing.”

Numerous NYPD units converged in the event hall area and established a large crime scene that spanned several blocks. All four suspects connected to the shooting are at large, according to Chief Rivera. Police are asking for assistance in looking for the shooters.

“The public has been very instrumental in the recent weeks to help us capture dangerous individuals like these poor men, we ask the public, if you see something, say something call our Crime Stoppers tip line,” Chief Rivera said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The Amazura event hall is located several blocks away from the Jamaica Long Island Rail Road station. Back in April 2024, two men were shot and wounded at the location.