Quantcast
Person dies after being struck by train in Queens | amNewYork

Flip Through
Today's Paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your newsletter settings

Manage
Queens

Person dies after being struck by train in Queens

By
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A person died after being struck by a train in Elmhurst, Queens early Friday morning. 

On Friday, Nov. 20, around 3:30 a.m., emergency service personnel received reports of a person with severe trauma stuck underneath a train at the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station outside of the Queens Center Mall. 

The unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMS officials. 

The authorities were unable to confirm how the person was struck by the train. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back with amNY Metro for updates. 

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC