Police officer cuffed in Queens for copping unwanted feel on female companion

Police in Queens cuffed one of their own on Saturday on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman in a cab.

Daniel Oh, 37, was booked on counts of forcible touching, assault and sexual abuse for the incident which occurred at around 5:45 a.m. on May 13 in the vicinity of 23rd Avenue and 92nd Street in East Elmhurst, law enforcement sources said.

According to sources familiar with the case, Oh allegedly groped a female companion inside the cab, reaching under her shirt and underpants without consent. He was off-duty at the time, police reported.

The victim reported the sexual assault to the 115th Precinct, which investigated the unwanted advances and subsequently took Oh into custody.

Police sources did not disclose the unit to which Oh was assigned at the time of the incident, or whether he’s facing any additional departmental disciplinary action.