BREAKING | Queens cops shoot knife-wielding suspect after reported stabbing

A police investigation is underway in Jamaica, Queens Thursday afternoon after the NYPD reportedly shot a knife-wielding suspect, sources close to the investigation said.

According to sources, a man reportedly stabbed another individual at 89-62 164th St. just before 4 p.m. on April 13. The suspect then reportedly failed to drop the weapon, resulting in the officers shooting him.

Both the victim and the suspect have been transported to Jamaica Hospital, yet information regarding their conditions is not yet known.

Police are asking the public to steer clear of the area if possible.

This is a developing story, check back with amNewYork for more updates.