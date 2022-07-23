Propane tanks at Queens warehouse explode in two-alarm blaze

Several propane tanks blew up during a two-alarm fire at a Queens warehouse on Friday afternoon, it was reported.

Fire Department personnel responded to the blaze, which ignited at about 3 p.m. on July 22 inside the one-story facility at 57-56 Maspeth Ave. in Maspeth.

Upon arriving, the first units encountered heavy fire and several small explosions of propane tanks stored at the scene.

More than 100 firefighters, in all, worked to bring the fire under control. Members of HazMat Unit 1, which is based in Maspeth, were called in to deal with the propane tanks.

No serious injuries were reported, and the blaze was brought under control at about 4:15 p.m. Friday.