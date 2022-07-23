Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Queens

Propane tanks at Queens warehouse explode in two-alarm blaze

By Lloyd Mitchell
comments
Posted on
Propane tanks explode in Queens warehouse
Firefighters battled a two alarm fire in a junkyard at 57-75 Maspeth Ave. in Maspeth, Queens on Friday, July 22.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Several propane tanks blew up during a two-alarm fire at a Queens warehouse on Friday afternoon, it was reported.

Fire Department personnel responded to the blaze, which ignited at about 3 p.m. on July 22 inside the one-story facility at 57-56 Maspeth Ave. in Maspeth.

Upon arriving, the first units encountered heavy fire and several small explosions of propane tanks stored at the scene.

More than 100 firefighters, in all, worked to bring the fire under control. Members of HazMat Unit 1, which is based in Maspeth, were called in to deal with the propane tanks.

No serious injuries were reported, and the blaze was brought under control at about 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters battled a two alarm fire in a junkyard at 57-75 Maspeth Avenue on Friday, July 22.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC