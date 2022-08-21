Queens drive-by shooter targets, injures 14-year-old boy waiting at bus stop

The Queens drive-by shooter who opened fire on a 14-year-old boy at a bus stop and injured him on Saturday afternoon remains at large, police reported.

Police released video of the shooting that occurred at about 1:29 p.m. on Aug. 20 near the corner of Beach 31st Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was waiting at a bus stop at the location when the unidentified shooter rolled up to the location inside a white sedan. It’s not clear whether the shooter was the driver, or just a passenger.

Cops said the suspect fired multiple shots at the teenager, striking him three times in the leg. Following the shooting, the suspect fled inside the sedan, which was last seen heading eastbound on Seagirt Boulevard.

The incident was reported to the 101st Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

