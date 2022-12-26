Queens grinch sought for shooting victim in failed Christmas stickup

Detectives in Queens need the public’s help in finding the would-be robber who shot his victim during a failed stickup on Christmas morning.

The NYPD released video footage of the perpetrator sought for the incident that occurred at about 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, in front of a home on the 3500 block of 103rd Street in Corona.

According to law enforcement sources, the crook approached the 45-year-old male victim, then flashed a firearm and demanded his property. Seconds later, cops said, the suspect fired a shot, striking the man in the left shoulder.

After pulling the trigger, authorities said, the perpetrator fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 115th Precinct. Police said the victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The video shows the suspect walking near a storefront with a cigarette in his mouth. He’s pictured wearing a white winter coat with a black, fur-lined hood, a pink-billed cap, a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.