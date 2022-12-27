Queens man shot dead in passenger’s seat of vehicle: cops

Queens detectives are looking for the perpetrator who shot a man dead as the victim sat in a parked vehicle early on Tuesday morning.

Police said the homicide happened at about 2:52 a.m. on Dec. 27 in front of a home on the 14600 block of Tuskegee Airman Way (South Road) near Sutphin Boulevard in St. Albans.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the 35-year-old man seated in the passenger’s seat of a parked Nissan Altima, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Responding EMS units pronounced the victim dead at the location. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, police sources said, detectives have yet to ascertain a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the culprit responsible. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.