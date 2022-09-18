Quantcast
Queens

Queens shooting in broad daylight leaves man dead, three others injured

Police canvass the scene of a shooting in Elmhurst, Queens on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2022 that left four men injured.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A Queens shooting on Sunday afternoon left one man dead and three others seriously injured, police reported.

Numerous NYPD units, including 110th Precinct officers, are at the scene of the shooting, which occurred at 1:55 p.m. on Sept. 18 near a grocery store at the corner of 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst.

EMS rushed all four victims to Elmhurst Hospital. Police sources said the deceased man, age 28, succumbed from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Three other men — one of whom was shot in the left arm and grazed in the cheek; a second shot in the left hand; and a third wounded in the torso — were hospitalized for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, authorities reported.

Crime scene units comb the scene.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Officers are looking for two male suspects who were seen fleeing on motorcycles southbound on Warren Street after the shots rang out, authorities said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the active and ongoing investigation, police reported.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check with amNY.com later for further updates.

