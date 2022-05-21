Dead on the 17th floor: Queens man found fatally shot in high-rise

A 35-year-old man was found fatally shot in the head inside a Queens high-rise apartment building on Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the 110th Precinct located the victim on the 17th floor of a building within the LeFrak City apartment complex at 96-10 57th Ave. in Corona just before 3 p.m. on May 21.

Police said the victim was unconscious and unresponsive, and had suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

Responding EMS units pronounced the victim dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

His body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz was at the scene along with detectives canvassing the location for potential evidence.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.