A man was shot in the chest during a dispute outside a Queens gas station on Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at about 1:41 a.m. on May 30 near the Pride gas station at 74-08 Jamaica Ave. in Woodhaven, adjacent to the Brooklyn/Queens border.

According to law enforcement sources, the 31-year-old male victim got into a dispute with an unidentified individual at the location moments before he was shot. It’s not clear, at this point, what the dispute was about.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call at the location, found the victim shot one time in the chest.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police did not provide a description of the suspected shooter. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.