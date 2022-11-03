Queens woman found dead with body trauma, husband questioned

Queens homicide detectives are questioning the husband of a senior woman found dead in their home on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the victim’s husband, 77, appears to suffer from dementia. The couple did not have a prior domestic violence history with the department, authorities said.

Officers from the 105th Precinct found Gisele Dangervil, 70, inside the first-floor of her residence on 148th Road in Rosedale while making a wellness check at about 6:17 a.m. on Nov. 2.

Sources familiar with the case said the couple’s son had contacted police and requested the check. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities said, the cops found Dangervil unconscious near the doorway, and her husband nearby.

According to law enforcement sources, Dangervil suffered trauma about her head and body from an apparent assault. Responding EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene.

Dangervil’s body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police have subsequently opened a homicide investigation.

Charges against the husband are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said Thursday morning.