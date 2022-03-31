SEE IT: Shocking video shows cold-blooded Queens murder

The NYPD released horrific video Wednesday of a cold-blooded Queens murder street last weekend, hoping someone will recognize the shooter and help bring them to justice.

Police said Peter Panthier, 26, of Montauk Avenue in Brooklyn was shot dead in front of an apartment building on the 600 block of Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway at about 8:20 p.m. on the night of March 26.

The disturbing black-and-white video footage shows Panthier and the killer walking down the street together when suddenly, the perpetrator pulls out a black firearm, points it at Panthier’s head and pulls the trigger.

The shot hits Panthier at point blank range, and the suspect fired a second shot as he fell to the ground. The gunman then runs in the opposite direction to parts unknown.

WARNING: Very graphic footage. Parental discretion is advised.

Officers from the 101st Precinct responded to the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter activation in the area where the shooting occurred. ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s network of sensors designed to detect possible sounds of gunfire, and prompt an immediate police response.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found Panthier with bullet wounds to the left side of his neck and head.

EMS rushed him to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the shooter’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.