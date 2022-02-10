Driver pins 10-year-old girl to death in Queens crash

A driver hit and killed a 10-year-old girl and injured another woman in a Queens crash Wednesday afternoon.

Davina Afokoba, 10, died just a block away from her home when the 34-year-old woman jumped the curb in her Mazda SUV at Beach Channel Drive and crashed into a car wash, pinning the child against the building.

The fatal crash happened just before 4:15 p.m. between Dix and Mott avenues in Far Rockaway.

Paramedics declared Afokoba dead on the scene and another pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was also injured but was brought to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The motorist was also brought to the same hospital in stable condition.

Police did not know whether the girl was related to the other pedestrian.

Afokoba was the second young child hit by a driver Wednesday, just over an hour after a five-year-old boy in Midwood, Brooklyn, was critically injured by a woman reversing into a driveway just before 3 p.m.

The driver in Queens reportedly only had a learner’s permit, according to the New York Post, but a police spokeswoman could not confirm that.

However, photos from the scene show the car had a bumper sticker saying “New Driver Please Be Patient.”

The vehicle also didn’t have a rear license plate, but the driver had temporary paper plates in her rear window, which were registered to Texas, according to the spokeswoman.

NYPD has not made any arrests for the case and it remains under investigation.

On that one-block stretch of Beach Channel Drive there have been 31 serious crashes since 2011 that injured 38 people and killed one, according to data from the website NYC Crash Mapper.