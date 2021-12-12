Bronx man arrested for drunk driving in fatal crash on Major Deegan Expressway

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police cuffed an alleged drunk driver who they say crashed into another car that wound up falling off the Major Deegan Expressway, killing its occupant, in the South Bronx early Sunday morning, Dec. 12.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim tried to merge onto the southbound lane near East 135th Street and the Third Avenue Bridge around 4:45 a.m. when his car collided with the allegedly intoxicated driver heading in the same direction in an Audi sedan.

The victim plowed his Jeep Wrangler into the concrete barrier, falling off the of the edge elevated road, and landed on its roof below on E. 135th Street.

Paramedics found him unresponsive in his car declared him dead on the scene.

The driver of the Audi, 23-year-old borough resident Freddy Martinez, stayed on the scene and was brought to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

Cops then arrested him on charges of drunk driving.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending family notification.