Speeding teen driver dies in triple car crash on Henry Hudson Parkway

A speeding teen driver died in a triple car crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway Tuesday night, Nov. 30, according to police.

Bronx resident Antonio Fonseca, 17, was driving at high speed uptown on the highway near W. 134th Street just before 9:30 p.m. when he hit another car, which then struck a third vehicle.

Fonseca’s Honda Civic veered into the right edge of the elevated roadway, flipped over his car several times and came to a stop at the parkway’s center lane.

Paramedics found the teenager with severe injuries lying in the middle of the road and rushed him to Mt. Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

All other vehicle occupants in the collision, including a 20-year-old driver in the second car and a 26-year-old operator of the third, were unharmed and police have not made any arrests, according to the authorities.