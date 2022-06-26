Shooter executes Queens man steps away from his home: NYPD

An unidentified shooter executed a Queens man as he sat in a parked vehicle steps away from his home on Saturday afternoon, police reported.

Satnam Singh, 31, of 129th Street in South Ozone Park was shot dead near the corner of 129th Street and Sutter Avenue at around 3:46 p.m. on June 25.

Officers from the 106th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call regarding shots fired, found Singh inside a parked vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his neck and torso.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

As of Sunday morning, police had not yet determined a possible motive for the murder, or a description of the shooter. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.