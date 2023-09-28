Suspect in deadly Queens bar fight stabbing to appear in court

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death in a Queens bar fight on Tuesday is set to appear in court on Friday, the Queens District Attorney’s office confirmed.

Jason Schuler, 39, allegedly caused chaos, leaving shocked patrons of Kelly’s Pub, located 136-11 42 Avenue, as he stabbed Elliot Ortiz to death inside of the bar, police reported.

According to sources with inside knowledge of the investigation, the deadly encounter took place at about 9:50 p.m. after Ortiz and a friend had been hanging out at the establishment all day and were, at the time of the attack, on the premises’ back deck. Ortiz’s friend apparently went to the bar to get another round of drinks and upon returning witnessed Schuler allegedly approach Ortiz from behind before punching him in the head and stabbing him.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said that the victim attempted to fight back by pulling out his own weapon.

“The victim produces his own knife and starts to fight back. He stabs the perpetrator numerous times,” Chief Kenny said.

Cops rushed both men to the hospital following the altercation with Schuler being found wounded just outside of the bar while his victim was discovered in the building’s doorway before being pronounced dead. A knife was recovered from Schuler.

Police say they are still investigating what exactly motivated the attack, whether it was some kind of ongoing feud the pair had or if it was as simple as a pub dispute. However, police sources say that witnesses reported that they did not see the individuals have any interactions before the attack.

Sources say a family member of Schuler’s told police that he should not be drinking because “When he drinks, he gets a little crazy.”

Police report that Schuler has a history of being cuffed for possessing knives.

Schuler was arraigned on Sept. 26 and was held without bail on charges that include second-degree murder, and criminal possession of a weapon. He will reappear in court on Sept. 28.