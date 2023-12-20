Staten Island home invaders beat 5-year-old child so badly that she suffered concussion: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The violent Staten Island home invaders who ransacked a Staten Island residence on Monday apparently beat a 5-year-old child, giving her a concussion and causing her to vomit, authorities said.

Police say they have stepped up efforts to find the culprits in the Dec. 18 robbery on Livingston Avenue and Queen Street in Manor Heights just after midnight on Dec. 18 after four men brutalized the child and pistol-whipped her mother.

“They had no problem pistol-whipping an innocent woman in front of her child and hitting that child to the point she gained a concussion — to the point she was vomiting. It’s a serious matter that we’re taking extremely seriously,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Police reported that three of the masked perpetrators kicked open the front door before tossing the 5-year-old girl to the floor. They then gathered the tot, her 33-year-old mom, and 53-year-old nanny in a bedroom all the while a 4-year-old boy slumbered in another room.

Demanding jewelry and cash, authorities said, the callous crooks struck the mother with the butt of a handgun, causing a large laceration. Wearing hoodies and gloves, police reported, they then scoured the home looking for valuables when a fourth intruder joined them in the kitchen — startling his fellow burglaries almost causing them to open fire.

Despite the violence, the men only made off with several cell phones.

While detectives do not believe the perpetrators were aware of the home’s layout, police are mulling over the belief that they were aware those occupants would be there at the time of the burglary.

“The husband was not home at the time of the incident, so we are looking to see if it was related to his employment,” Chief Kenny said.

Chief Kenny also reported that investigators are delving through surveillance footage and are waiting upon forensic evidence to be finalized.

Anyone with information regarding the home invasion can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.