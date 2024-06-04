Army of NYPD traffic agents witness Harlem perp walk of teen who allegedly attacked colleague with fire extinguisher

A legion of NYPD traffic agents assembled outside of the 28th Precinct on Monday afternoon to watch the man who allegedly attacked their colleague with a fire extinguisher in Harlem last month be whisked away in cuffs by detectives.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A legion of NYPD traffic agents assembled outside Harlem’s 28th Precinct on Tuesday afternoon to watch the man who allegedly attacked their colleague with a fire extinguisher last month take the walk of shame.

The traffic cops stoically stood outside of 2271-89 Frederick Douglass Blvd. on June 4 as detectives marched 18-year-old Ethan Olivo out of the station house in cuffs.

Olivo is accused of riding in the passenger seat of a sedan with driver Ammar Alhesheshi, also 18, along St. Nicholas Avenue and West 118th Street on May 23 when he allegedly rolled down his window and sprayed a fire extinguisher in the face of a 43-year-old Traffic Enforcement agent.

According to police sources, the teens sped away northbound on St. Nicholas Avenue — leaving the agent with severe eye irritation. He was later treated at St. Luke’s Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.

Cops report that the vehicle used in the drive-by assault had been stolen from the Bronx and was fitted with stolen license plates at the time of the attack.

Police were able to track down the vehicle — which was still covered in white residue from the fire extinguisher — using video surveillance. The suspects apparently attempted to take the car to a body shop to have it cleaned up, but mechanics refused to do work on the vehicle.

Alhesheshi then allegedly dropped Olivo off at his home before the driver parked the sedan in a garage. Officers staked out the vehicle and apprehended Alhesheshi as he attempted to enter the sedan before then also cuffing Olivo.

Olivo hung his head as detectives walked him from the precinct, refusing to answer amNewYork Metro’s questions.

Olivo is charged with assault in the 2nd degree.