Knife-wielding terrible twosome sought for four patterned, small-business robberies | amNewYork

Cops continue to seek the public’s assistance in catching a knife-wielding terrible twosome who robbed three bodegas and one gas station, fleeing with store register cash.

According to NYPD, tThe first attack occurred on Jan. 21 at approximately 9:27 p.m. at a bodega located at 38 West Fordham Road in the North Bronx; the second on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at a gas station located at 1752 Webster Avenue in the West Bronx; the third on Feb 8. at 12:58 p.m. at a deli located at 1040 Grant Avenue in the South Bronx, with the four-robbery spree ending on Feb. 9 at 4:17 p.m. at a deli located at 501 West 161 St. in Washington Heights, Manhattan.

According to authorities, the first attack unfolded as the menacing twosome approached a 30-year-old male store worker, fleshing a knife before taking of on foot with $6000. The store worker did not resist and was uninjured.

In all attacks it was the second unidentified criminal who brandished the knife.

The second attack at the gas station attack unleashed itself in a similar fashion with the attackers reportedly pulling out a knife and demanding cash from a 64-year-old male worker. During this attack police report the victim was pushed into a store display by one crook while the other proceeded to clean out the register of $1,200 in cash before again fleeing on foot. EMS were not called and the worker was not injured.

During another deli attack, knife brandishing again proved effective and a 20-year-old male store worker complied, handing over $600 and sustaining no injuries.

After their borough hop to Washington Heights, Manhattan for the finale of their frightful pattern the situation was much the same: the two criminals entered a deli, proceeded with their signature knife flash aimed at a compliant 28-year-old female store worker—also uninjured—whose register was robbed of $500.

Although the NYPD have obtained photos and video, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.