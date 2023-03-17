NYPD: 3 armed men jump the counter at a Checkers food joint in Brooklyn, take $300 cash

Three gun-toting men are wanted for jumping over the counter at a Checkers fast food joint in Brooklyn and robbing the store of nearly $300 cash, police said.

The men allegedly entered the Bushwick fast food establishment, located at 1611 Broadway, at around 12:05 a.m. on Feb. 28, with one of them posing as a customer.

One of the men then jumped over the service counter, pulled out a firearm and told a female employee to open the register and give him money. A second man also jumped the counter and grabbed a male worker and demanded he look down and not move.

The men, all believed to be between 18 and 22 years of age, then fled the location on foot and headed southbound on Broadway. There were no injuries as a result of the robbery.

Police released photos of the suspects that were taken from inside the establishment.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).