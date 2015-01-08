New Yorkers reached out to 311 in record numbers last year

The city’s 311 system had a record year last year, receiving more than 28 million contacts. Photo Credit: Pride Photo / Toby Norwood

There may be 8 million stories in the naked city, but there are three times as many complaints and questions.

The city’s 311 system had a record year last year, receiving more than 28 million “contacts” via phone calls, texts, Skype, the 311 mobile app and social media inquiries, the mayor’s office announced Thursday.

Noise complaints (240,046) and kvetches about apartment maintenance such as leaks, mold, painting, plastering and electrical problems (239,548) topped inquiries to 311 last year. The 28 million inquires eclipsed the record set in 2011 by 16%.

The increase in volume can be largely attributed to 311’s expansion of platforms with which to contact the service.

“The mobile app is the biggie,” with huge numbers of New Yorkers using the app to obtain information such as garbage and recycling schedules, school closures and whether alternate side of the street parking rules are in effect, noted Joe Morrisroe, executive director for 311. “They’re using it to get information, as well as for complaints,” he said.

Parking ticket look-ups (324,967) and property tax inquiries (219,106) were also logged in sizable numbers. New programs generating the most info requests included the pre-K expansion and questions about the affordable health care act