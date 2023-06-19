6-year-old boy fighting for his life after being struck in East Harlem park by hit-and-run moped rider: NYPD

Police are looking to locate this man in connection to a hit-and-run inside an East Harlem park that left a 6-year-old boy fighting for his life (NYPD)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run moped driver inside an East Harlem park Sunday evening.

The boy was struck by a man operating a two-wheel motorized vehicle at around 6:30 p.m. while on a pedestrian walkway inside Thomas Jefferson Park, in the vicinity of East 111st Street and 1st Avenue.

The child, who was on the walkway, was thrown to the ground by the impact of the vehicle causing severe trauma to his head. The boy was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem in critical condition.

After an initial diagnosis, where it was determined that he had a brain bleed and multiple skull fractures, the child was transferred to the pediatric care unit at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

The vehicle operator initially remained on the scene before riding off prior to police arriving. He then fled northbound on the vehicle toward East 144th Street and Pleasant Avenue.

The hit-and-run crash is being investigated by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad. Police released a photo of the individual being sought, who is described as a male with a dark complexion.

Anyone with information in regard to this hit-an-run collision is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).