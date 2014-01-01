7-year-old boy killed in Queens house fire

A 7-year-old Queens boy died in a fire at his home , after flames in a fireplace spread and set …

de blasio Photo Credit: MTA

A 7-year-old Queens boy died in a fire at his home , after flames in a fireplace spread and set his Elmhurst home ablaze, officials said.

The fire began around 9 a.m. at the home on 90th Street and quickly spread up from the first floor, the FDNY said. It burned for about an hour.

The boy, Christopher Miller, got trapped by fire and smoke while trying to escape the house and was fatally burned, the Daily News reported.

Christopher’s 13-year-old brother was hospitalized at Cornell Medical Center for smoke inhalation and serious burns, as was another adult.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.