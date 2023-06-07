79-year-old woman punched in face on Bronx street Sunday: NYPD

The police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a 79-year-old woman in the face Sunday while she was walking along a Bronx street.

The woman was punched while she was walking on Gerard Avenue, by East 164th Street, at around 7:30 p.m. on June 4 by a stranger who suddenly approached her, police said.

The punch caused the elderly woman to fall and hit her head on the ground, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene on foot northbound on Gerard Avenue toward East 164th Street.

EMS responded and transported the woman to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as being approximately 6 feet tall and having a medium complexion. He is also bald, with dark colored facial hair.

The NYPD has released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this assault is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).