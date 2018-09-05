9/11 memorial: New Yorkers for Parks giving away 500,000 daffodil bulbs to honor victims

More than 7 million daffodil bulbs have been planted across NYC since 2001.

Nearly 17 years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, a New York City nonprofit continues to honor the memories of those who died with a citywide beautification project.

The annual Daffodil Project, run by New Yorkers for Parks, gives away 500,000 daffodil bulbs to city residents and groups, to be planted in public spaces around the five boroughs.

“We are very happy to once again bring The Daffodil Project to New York City, to beautify communities across every borough and bring us together in remembrance,” Lynn Kelly, executive director of New Yorkers for Parks, said. “The Daffodil Project is emblematic of so much of what makes New Yorkers great — we’re not afraid to get dirty and work together out of love for our city.”

Launched in the months after the 2001 terror attacks, organizers have overseen the planting of more than 7 million daffodils in public parks, gardens, plazas and tree pits along city streets. It is considered one of the largest volunteer efforts in the city’s history, and has become a powerful tool for remembrance, community building and education, according to New Yorkers for Parks.

Registration for this year’s Daffodil Project closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday and distribution days are being planned in each borough.

The borough distribution days are as follows:

Brooklyn: Sept. 15 at the Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket

Queens: Sept. 22 at Forest Park

Bronx: Sept. 29 at St. Mary’s Park

Queens: Oct. 6 at the Beach 59th Street Rockaways firehouse

Staten Island: Oct. 13 at Brookfield Park

Manhattan: Oct. 21 at Union Square

Bulb distribution begins at 10 a.m. and ends around 12:30 p.m. Unclaimed bulbs will be made available to those on the waiting list and people who did not register between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.