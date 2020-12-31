A look at eight people who left us in 2020 | amNewYork

Iranian major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and, from 1998 until his death, commander of its Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump on Jan. 3. He was considered to be the second most powerful person in Iran behind the supreme leader of the country, Ali Khamenei.

Kobe Bryant

The five-time NBA champion who was widely considered one of the greatest players in basketball history died in a helicopter crash in Southern California, on Jan. 26. He was 41 years old.

Chadwick Boseman

The 43-years-old, who played icons as Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died on Aug. 28 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Rhonda Fleming

Fleming was an American film and television actress and singer. She acted in more than 40 films, mostly in the 1940s and 1950s, and became known as the “Queen of Technicolor.” She died on Oct. 14, at age 97.

Sean Connery

The Scottish actor whose five- decade-long movie career was dominated by the role of James Bond, died on Oct. 31. Connery was 90 years old.

Maradona

The footballer was known for his spectacular performances on the pitch with Barcelona, Napoli, and the Argentine National Team. However, Maradona’s drug addiction and substance abuse also made global headlines. The 1986 World Cup winner died of a heart attack, on Nov. 2, at the age of 60.

Kenzo Takada

Paris-based Japanese designer died from coronavirus-related complications on Oct. 4. Takada passed away at the age of 81 at the American Hospital, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

Naya Rivera

Known for her role in the television series “Glee,” Rivera passed away in July. The body of a 33-year-old American actress was found at a Southern California lake, five days after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat the two had rented.

This story first appeared on our sister publication philly.metro.us.