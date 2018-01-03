Alternate side parking: Those three words are enough to send a shudder down the spine of any New Yorker who dares to keep a car in the city.

You know the drill: You wake up three hours early and circle your neighborhood's streets like a vulture in search of a spot, only to end up parking somewhere that will land you a $45 ticket anyway. "Should have moved the car after work," you mutter to yourself. "Should have sold my car five years ago," you whisper to no one in particular.

But there's an occasional light at the end of the proverbial tunnel — a few days over the course of the year when the pesky alternate side parking regulations are suspended and you can park wherever you please. For non-city dwellers, holidays may be a time to gather with loved ones, but here in NYC, holidays carry a greater significance — not having to find a new parking spot.

Then there's the occasional, horrible snowstorm that puts a damper on virtually all aspects of your life but one: parking.

Here's when you won't have to move your car:

UPDATE: #NYCASP rules will be suspended tomorrow, Thursday, January 4 and Friday, January 5 for snow operations. Parking meters will remain in effect. — NYC Alt Side Parking (@NYCASP) January 3, 2018

Thursday, Jan. 4: Snow operations

Friday, Jan. 5: Snow operations

Monday, Jan. 15: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, Feb. 12: Lincoln's Birthday

Wednesday, Feb. 14: Ash Wednesday

Friday, Feb. 16: Lunar New Year

Monday, Feb. 19: Presidents Day

Thursday, March 1: Purim

Thursday, March 29: Holy Thursday

Friday, March 30: Good Friday

Saturday, March 31: Passover

Sunday, April 1: Passover

Thursday, April 5: Holy Thursday

Friday, April 6: Good Friday, Passover

Saturday, April 7: Passover

Thursday, May 10: Solemnity of the Ascension

Sunday, May 20: Shavuot

Monday, May 21: Shavuot

Monday, May 28: Memorial Day

Friday, June 15 through Sunday, June 17: Idul-Fitr (Eid al-Fitr)

Wednesday, July 4: Independence Day

Wednesday, Aug. 15: Feast of Assumption

Tuesday, Aug. 21 through Thursday, Aug. 23: Idul-Fitr (Eid al-Fitr)

Monday, Sept. 10: Rosh Hashanah

Tuesday, Sept. 11: Rosh Hashanah

Wednesday, Sept. 19: Yom Kippur

Monday, Sept. 24: Succoth

Tuesday, Sept. 25: Succoth

Monday, Oct. 1: Shemini Atzereth

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Simchas Torah

Monday, Oct. 8: Columbus Day

Thursday, Nov. 1: All Saints Day

Tuesday, Nov. 6: Diwali, Election Day

Monday, Nov. 12: Veterans Day (observed)

Thursday, Nov. 22: Thanksgiving Day

Saturday, Dec. 8: Immaculate Conception

Tuesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day