Unions from all across NYC joined actors and writers outside of Disney Studios on Tuesday in a National Day of Solidarity to support the ongoing strike.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Unions from across New York City joined actors and writers outside the Disney Studios in Manhattan on Tuesday in a National Day of Solidarity to support the ongoing strike.

As the SAG-AFTRA strike rages into its fifth week, actors and writers were joined by members of an array of different unions– including unions that represent construction and retail workers, to nurses and teachers. They showed up to pound the pavement and join the picket line outside of 450 West 33rd St. in Hudson Yards.

SAG-AFTRA hopes that with the groundswell of support from an array of different unions that they will be able to put additional pressure on the AMPTP to come to the bargaining table.

SAG- AFTRA local President Ezra Knight told amNewYork Metro that the support from the fellow unions means “the world” to him.

“Literally the world is watching, and the worldwide support that we’ve gotten has been nothing less than enthusiasm building, resolve inducing, solidarity and support. It’s always important for me as a leader to convey to my members at SAG-AFTRA that we are part of a larger labor force,” Knight said.

The actors are demanding wage increases, health benefits, and protections from new technologies that can mimic their likeness and voice, rendering them obsolete. Knight says these technological advances not only impact the entertainment industry but also many job sectors.

Hundreds lined the sidewalk and roadway outside of Disney, chanting, waving picket signs, and even banging drums.

SAG-AFTRA leaders claim that AMPTP is still refusing to discuss their demands, believing that the workers will tire out. Those in attendance said they would not tire, calling out in unison: “Another day longer, another day stronger.”

Elected officials such as New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, State Sen. Jessica Ramos, and Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa also joined the rally, calling for negotiations to resume and be completed for both Sag-AFTRA and WGA.

“I trust writers to do what they do best—write a collective bargaining agreement that protects their wages, that protects their benefits, that allows them to keep up with the rising cost of living in New York City,” Ramos said.

With so much support, Knight told amNewYork Metro that he is hopeful for a resolution despite the strike continuing to linger.

“I’m very hopeful. There’s no question that it will be resolved. How soon though? That is the question. We will go to the table tonight if the AMPTP said ‘Come on, let’s talk.’ We’re ready to talk. We’re open to talk. We want to get that respectful contract. We won’t stop until we get that,” Knight said.