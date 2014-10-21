Anthony Weiner says his political career is kaput, but parenthood is a great consolation

“Ninety percent of the sanity in my life is derived from my son.”

Politics is likely no longer in the cards for disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, he told Politico Tuesday.

“My political career is probably over,” the former congressman who was forced to resign after a sexting scandal and who was trounced in a Democratic primary for mayor last year told Politico, a political news web site.

“I would have quit Congress to be home with [3-year-old son] Jordan, plain and simple,” said Weiner, 50. “Ninety percent of the sanity in my life is derived from my son,” he continued, explaining that “I’m his caretaker, but he took care of me for the last couple of years.”