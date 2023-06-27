Anti-Semite assaults Brooklyn senior, hurls anti-Jewish remarks: NYPD

Police are looking for this man who allegedly three a cutting instrument in a man’s face and uttered antisemitic statements (NYPD)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The police are looking for an anti-Semite who allegedly threw a cutting instrument in the face of a 77-year-old man in Brooklyn Monday and spewed out anti-Jewish statements.

Police released a photo and video footage of the alleged suspect who cops say targeted the Jewish senior at around 5:25 p.m. on Broadway near Rutledge Street in Williamsburg. The suspect allegedly threw the item in the elderly man’s face, hitting him, while making anti-Semitic remarks.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction. The photos and video footage show the suspect on a scooter.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.