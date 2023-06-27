Anti-Semite assaults Brooklyn senior, hurls anti-Jewish remarks: NYPD

The police are looking for an anti-Semite who allegedly threw a cutting instrument in the face of a 77-year-old man in Brooklyn Monday and spewed out anti-Jewish statements.
Police released a photo and video footage of the alleged suspect who cops say targeted the Jewish senior at around 5:25 p.m. on Broadway near Rutledge Street in Williamsburg. The suspect allegedly threw the item in the elderly man’s face, hitting him, while making anti-Semitic remarks.
The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.
The suspect fled in an unknown direction. The photos and video footage show the suspect on a scooter.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.