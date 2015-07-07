Apple to open first Queens store in Elmhurst neighborhood, emphasizes multilingual staff

The store will attempt to reflect the diversity of the community it serves.

Apple is set to open its first store in Queens on Saturday with a multilingual staff who will be able to help customers in 24 languages as well as English.

The store in the Queens Center mall is located in the richly diverse neighborhood of Elmhurst.

While the store will be similar to other Apple stores located in malls around the country, a spokesman told the Daily News in Tuesday editions that the difference at the Queens shop will be reflected in its embrace of the diversity of the community. Two-thirds of the staff will be fully bilingual.

Otherwise, the store will also feature the usual genius bar and hands-on experience for over 140 Apple devices.

This is the eighth Apple store in New York City. Only the Bronx and Brooklyn lack Apple stores.

The Queens Center mall store opens at 10 a.m. Saturday.

You can already make reservations for the genius bar online.