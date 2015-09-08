Apple to unveil new phone at Wednesday launch event

Apple’s annual September event is upon us.Inquiries to Siri as to what might be unveiled at today’s San Francisco gathering …

Inquiries to Siri as to what might be unveiled at today’s San Francisco gathering of the tech minds, which has historically featured product launches, aren’t revealing any information (Apple has kept its itinerary private).

But thanks to Apple-focused blogs such as 9to5Mac and AppleInsider, we can give you a rough idea of what CEO Tim Cook and other Apple brass might present.

iPhone Apple is expected to reveal the next generation iPhone 7. According to a confidential company document obtained by AppleInsider, it will be 6-6.5 mm thick. That’s even thinner than the 6, which is 6.9 mm thick. Among the fancy features in the new 7, which are also to be offered in an updated iPhone 6s, will be “Force Touch.” It allows users to select different options depending on how hard they tap the screen. Experts believe new Apple phones will come in a new color, rose gold, adding to the roster of space gray, white, and gold.

Apple TV An upgrade to the Apple TV is widely expected, but specifics are a little more mysterious. Some have speculated that the device will be controlled by voice command, so users never have to touch anything, while others have reported an updated remote featuring a touch screen. The big question, though, is how Apple will market the device. Promoting its gaming features might be the safest bet. Networks have been reluctant to sign up with a device that can replace the time-honored cable box, so Apple has struggled to curate TV content. However, if the new Apple TV has an app store, it might offer applications from the likes of HBO and ESPN.

iPad Sales of Apple’s tablet haven’t been great this year, so it came as no surprise when 9to5Mac reported that the company might launch a new version. The tech blog said the gadget, called the iPad Pro, will have a large screen — as big as 12 inches — and the Apple’s new iOS 9 built in, which makes it operate more like a computer.