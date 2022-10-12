Armed duo robs two inside Bronx apartment: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a pair of crooks who robbed two people at gunpoint inside a Bronx apartment.

According to police, at 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 27, two unknown men gained entry to an apartment inside 1695 Grand Concourse. Once inside, the duo pulled out firearms and demanded property from the 35-year-old man and 45-year-old man who were inside the apartment.

The suspects then struck the 45-year-old man in the head with a firearm and took $70 and two cellphones from the victims. The suspects then fled the apartment in an unknown direction. The victims were treated at the scene by paramedics but refused further medical attention.

The NYPD released photos of one of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.