NYC SHOOTINGS: Two shot in Brooklyn robbery attempts, woman takes stray bullet in Queens | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Three people were shot between Sunday night and early Monday morning in Brooklyn and Queens as the colder, wet weather kept many people indoors, police officials said.

There were also several gunpoint robberies, one of which resulted in a woman being shot in the scuffle.

The most recent shooting occurred at 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 2, as a young man and his girlfriend were walking on Maujer Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, when a male gunman approached and demanded money.

Cops said the male victim resisted and tried to wrest the gun from the assailant, causing the weapon to fire and hit the 32-year-old woman in the right ankle. The attacker then fled, officers from the 94th Precinct reported.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where she was reported in stable condition. No further information was provided on the robber.

The other early morning shooting occurred in Queens at 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 2, as a 28-year-old woman was walking on Beach 72nd Street and Almeda Avenue in Arverne when she heard shots and realized she had been hit in the left thigh.

Officers from the 100th Precinct found her lying on the ground when they arrived and she was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives were looking for three Black men who were seen nearby who they want to question in regards to this shooting.

Meanwhile, detectives in Brooklyn continue searching for the suspects who shot and wounded a man at an “after hours club” party in Park Slope on Sunday afternoon.

At 4:27 p.m. on Nov. 1, police said, two young Black men wearing masks shot what is believed to be a bouncer twice in the torso inside the basement of 688 Union St. in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

That 30-year-old victim was rushed to Methodist Hospital, where he is in critical condition, but expected to survive. See previous story on this shooting.

There were also several reports of shots fired, but few of them were confirmed to actually firearm discharges.

Police seek information

The NYPD is trying to identify two men sought for questioning in connection to a Halloween shooting at a Harlem supermarket on Saturday where three innocent bystanders were shot.

Officers from the 28th Precinct say that at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, three people were hit by bullets outside the Fine Fare Supermarket at 130 Lenox Avenue after two men became embroiled in a gun battle outside that location. A 36-year old female victim was hit in the right arm, a 39-year old man was also hit in the arm and his 8-year old daughter was hit in the knee. All are expected to survive their wounds.

Surveillance video shows two men having a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical confrontation before this incident. Both males are seen discharging several rounds of gunfire at each other with stray bullets striking these three listed victims.

The male individual whose firearm was used to injure the three victims is described as a male, 20-30 years in age, last seen wearing a green and black jacket. The second male individual is described as a male, 20-30 years in age, last seen wearing a dark baseball cap and all dark clothing.

Surveillance photos are from the incident location, during and after the incident.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.