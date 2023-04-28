Gun-toting man steals marijuana from smoke shop in Manhattan: NYPD

A smoke shop in SoHo was robbed at gunpoint earlier this month with the perpetrator making off with marijuana, police said.

The suspect allegedly entered the store located at 204 Spring St. at around 12:30 a.m. on April 11 and attempted to take marijuana without paying for it. An employee tried to prevent the man from leaving the store by electronically locking the front door.

The alleged robber then displayed a firearm forcing the employee to let him out. The suspect then fled the store and ran eastbound on Spring Street. The employee, a 39-year-old man, was uninjured.

The store did not have a license to sell marijuana, according to state records.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20’s with a light complexion, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing between 200 to 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black face mask, black jacket, dark pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).