Armed trio robs four people at gunpoint in separate phony Facebook marketplace transactions in Manhattan | amNewYork

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who used Facebook marketplace to commit two armed robberies in Manhattan.

According to police, at 7 p.m. on March 2, two men arranged to meet with three unknown individuals to buy a chain through a Facebook marketplace transaction in front of 501 178 Street. When the three unknown individuals arrived, they pulled out a firearm and demanded the men’s property.

The victims complied and the suspects took off with the chain, a wallet, both of the victims’ cellphones and cash. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The second incident occurred at 8:10 p.m. on March 12. At this time, two women arranged to meet with the three suspects to buy a chain through a Facebook marketplace transaction at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 182nd Street. When the suspects arrived, one punched one of the women in the lip and demanded their property.

The suspects proceeded to hit one of the victims with a firearm and pointed a knife at the other. The suspects fled the scene with the chain, a wallet, both of the victims’ cellphones and cash. The victims refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released a photo and video of one of the suspects taken from the vicinity of the incident locations:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.