Crook swipes packages from two different Brooklyn apartment buildings: NYPD | amNewYork

Cops are looking for a crook who swiped packages from two different apartment buildings in Brooklyn during the holiday season.

According to police, at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 an unknown man broke into a residential building, located at 112 Saint Marks Place, by manipulating and breaking the lock on the front door. Once inside, the suspect entered the lobby and took a package belonging to a resident and put it in his backpack.

The suspect then fled the scene to parts unknown on foot. The package contained clothing and miscellaneous items valued at $148.

The crook struck again on Dec. 26. At 1:30 a.m. that day, the suspect broke into a residential building, located at 322 6th Street, by manipulating and breaking the lock on the front door. Once inside, the suspect stole a package that belonged to a resident, which contained $90 worth of clothing.

The suspect then fled the scene on a black bike towards 5th Avenue. There were no reported injuries as a result of these incidents.

The NYPD released photos and video taken from both apartment buildings:

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man in his 30’s, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown long jacket, black and brown pants, black sneakers, gray winter hat and a yellow book bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.