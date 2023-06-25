Ask the MTA | ADA upgrades, TrainTime App and shuttle train wraps

New elevators and overpass at the Livonia Av station on the L line, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer, Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo, and Debra Greif. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com.

Q: Any updates you can provide on ADA upgrades at the E 149 St Station on the 6 line? Are they still on track to be completed this summer as planned? Marie C., Fordham

A: ADA upgrades at the E 149 St station will be substantially completed next month – on time and on budget. Customers will soon be able to use two brand new elevators to get into the station and down to the platform.

New boarding areas with continuous tactile warning strips are also being installed to improve accessibility for riders with visual impairments.

– Jamie Torres-Springer, President, MTA Construction and Development

Q: Why do unused tickets on the MTA TrainTime App expire – despite them being digital? Arjun K., Wilton, CT

A: For consistency, all terms and conditions for paper tickets apply to mobile tickets on both Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road as well. That means all one-way and round-trip fares, no matter how you pay, are valid for 60 days (including day of travel). They can be refunded for up to two years after expiration.

Additional information about tickets and validity periods can be found online at mta.info. Refund claims can be submitted online or mailed to Metro-North’s Ticket Redemption office at P.O. Box 4117, New York, NY 10163, and for the LIRR, to LIRR Ticket Refunds Department, Jamaica Station – MC 1410, Jamaica, NY 11435.

– Nate Gilbertson, Vice President, Operations Support and Organizational Resiliency, Metro-North Railroad

Q: How often does the MTA keep the total train wraps on the Shuttle Trains? Is there a public schedule to see what the next wraps will be? I’m a big fan of them! Lucy N., Union Square

A: Train wraps, and most advertising buys of all types, generally run for four weeks. There is no public schedule for upcoming promotions.

Outfront Media, the MTA’s advertising licensee, manages all advertising and train wraps in the transit system.

– Lucy Zachman, Senior Vice President, MTA Advertising and Promotions