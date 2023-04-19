Attorney General James to host first statewide gun buyback event later this month

New York Attorney General Letitia James is hosting New York’s first-ever statewide community gun buyback event later this month as part of an ongoing effort to protect communities from gun violence.

The event is being held on Saturday, April 29, in partnership with law enforcement, and will take place in nine locations across the state. New Yorkers will be able to turn in their guns and receive gift cards valued up to $500 per weapon.

Gun buyback programs are not uncommon and are typically organized by local police precincts and district attorneys.

During the one-day statewide initiative, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) will accept working and non-working firearms. There is no limit on the number of firearms an individual can turn in. However, the guns must be unloaded and placed in a bag or a box.

This is an amnesty program, so individuals can turn in their guns with no questions asked.

Compensation will be provided on site in the form of prepaid gift cards for each gun that is received and secured by law enforcement. The OAG will be providing the following amount for firearms turned in on site:

– $500 per assault rifle or ghost gun.

– $150 per handgun ($500 will be given for the first handgun turned in per person).

– $75 per rifle or shotgun.

– $25 per non-working, replica, antique, homemade or 3D printed gun.

James, who was first elected as the state AG in 2018, said that she has helped remove more than 4,000 guns from the streets of New York since she assumed the office in 2019.

The April 29 event will be hosted at the following times and locations:

– Family Life Academy in the Bronx, 14 West 170th St, Bronx, NY 10452. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

– All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn, 115 Throop Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

– OAG Suffolk Regional Office in Suffolk County, 300 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11788. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

– Watervliet Dome in Albany County, 1300 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

– American Legion Post in Ulster County, 18 West O’Reilly St, Kingston, NY 12401. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

– St. Lucy’s Food Pantry in Onondaga County, 425 Gifford St, Syracuse, NY 13204. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

– Johnson City Senior Center in Broome County, 30 Brocton St, Johnson City, NY 13790. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

– Clinton County Fairgrounds in Clinton County, 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

– Saint John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church in Niagara County, 917 Garden & Richard Allen Way, Niagara Falls, NY 14302. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.