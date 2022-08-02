Big Apple Buzz | Lindsay Lohan at JFK, Sarah Jessica Parker hosts wine tasting and more

On July 29, Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album “Renaissance” debuted at #1 all over the world. However, according to Variety, one lyric in the song “Heated” caused outrage on social media.

The song includes the word “spaz” during a verse where Beyoncé sings: “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass.” In the medical world, “spastic” refers to a disability that makes it difficult for people to control their muscles, especially in their arms and legs.

The multi-Grammy award-winning singer’s team told Variety that the lyric will be removed. A statement from Beyoncé’s team reads, “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”…….

Newlyweds Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas were spotted for the first time together since they got married in early July as they walked through John F. Kennedy Airport on July 29.

“The Parent Trap” actress married the financier last month reportedly in Turkey. Lohan announced their engagement in November 2021 on social media. The newlyweds reportedly met when Lohan relocated to Dubai in 2019.

Very little is known about Shammas other than he works in finance and is from Kuwait……

“And Just Like That…” star Sarah Jessica Parker joined her Invivo X, SJP Wines partners Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron for a wine tasting and blending on July 27 at The Baccarat Hotel on West 53rd Street.

Parker told Dailymail.com: “Their final 2022 Sauvignon Blanc blend is tropical and has wonderful fresh citrus aromatics with a full and round mouth feel and finish. We are eager for our customers around the world to try it.”

According to wineindustryadvisors.com, this was the first time the Sex and the City star and her partners had spent time in person together since the start of the pandemic in 2020…….

“Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T is adding another business to his portfolio, cannabis.

ABC-7 reports that New Jersey has given Ice-T and his business partner the green light to open a cannabis dispensary in Jersey City, just a few miles from downtown New York City. The Hip-Hop legend teamed up with the owner of “The Medicine Woman” for the new venture. They plan to open a 5,000 square foot dispensary this coming fall……

A source tells Big Apple Buzz that Mayor Eric Adams and NFL Hall of Famer turned television giant Michael Strahan recently ran into each other at Carmine’s in Times Square.

Says the insider, “The mayor bought out a section of Carmine’s and Strahan was with a different group.” According to Richard Johnson, Mayor Adams dined with members of the Democratic National Convention host committee in hopes of bringing the convention to New York City in 2024.

After Strahan and Hizzoner took photos together, the source told us that Adams left and Strahan exited later with his friends…….

Hugh Jackman will not appear as Harold Hill in “The Music Man” at the Winter Garden Theater between Aug. 15-22 and Sept. 5-11, 2022. Jackman is set to star in the Hulu animated comedy series “Koala Man,” according to Variety.

The series was created by Michael Cusack, who also voices the title character. Jackman will star as Big Greg, the most well-liked man in Dapto and head of the Town Council…..

We Hear

Bella Hadid headed to the Hamptons on July 30. The model was spotted at the heliport on the East Side of Midtown Manhattan waiting for her helicopter to pick her up, reports JustJared.com.

Sightings

Kevin Durant at Showtime Networks New York City Point Gods premiere on July 26. The Brooklyn Nets player is one of the film’s producers……

Eric Trump entering his office in Trump Tower of Fifth Avenue on July 27, two weeks after the death of his mother Ivana Trump….

Hailey Bieber leaving a photo shoot for her new skincare line, Rhode, in Manhattan on July 28…..

Madonna leaving “MJ: The Musical” at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theater on July 30…..