Big Apple Buzz | Leonardo DiCaprio donates to Moonlight Gala, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney out and about, and more

Leonardo DiCaprio donated $50,000 at the first-ever “Moonlight Gala” at Casa Cipriani on South Street recently, according to a local tabloid.

During a live auction real estate developer/philanthropist Patrick Carroll announced from the stage that he would donate $1 million to benefit C.A.R.E. for Special Children – if audience members would come together to match his pledge.

A spy told Page Six that crypto billionaire and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was the first to pledge $250,000. Said an eyewitness, “Once the pot got to $900.000, Patrick upped the amount to $1.5 million, so people had to keep bidding. DiCaprio put in the remaining $50,000 needed.”

The actor also won a “Casa Cipriani New York Presidential Suite Staycation” package during the live Sotheby’s auction for $30,000…..

After getting almost $9 million awarded to her client Johnny Depp for his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, the actor’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, headed to the Big Apple on June 22, where TMZ reports she met with the managing partner of a huge law firm regarding a possible gig.

The outlet reported last week the in-demand legal eagle was called “Wonder Woman” on her flight to NYC, when she came to the aid of a passenger who suffered a medical emergency. Sources say Vasquez is also contemplating writing a book………

Rarely seen together, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney, who are the parents of seven-month-old son Malcolm, were seen enjoying taking in the Manhattan sights on June 23, according to multiple outlets.

The love birds were in town for the Saturday Night Live star’s stand-up comedy stint at Madison Square Garden, which took place on June 24 and June 25.

The actress and comedian originally kept their relationship a secret until news they were dating broke in May 2021, which was the same month Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler, his wife of six years, broke up……..

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model Kate Bock and Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love were married at the New York Public Library on June 25.

Bock told People, “The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution. Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close to the place we had our first date – the St. Regis Hotel.”

The NBA star and model announced their engagement in January 2021 on Instagram. In lieu of wedding gifts, the newlyweds requested donations be made to the Kevin Love Fund, which focuses on breaking the stigma around mental illness….

River City can’t seem to get a break from the pandemic. Less than a week after Hugh Jackman returned to “The Music Man” on Broadway, following his second bout with coronavirus, his co-star Sutton Foster revealed on June 26 that she has also tested positive for the second time for the virus, according to Newsday.

Sutton will be out of the play until July 6. She said in a video posted on Instagram, “I just wanted to let everyone know that today, this morning, I tested positive for COVID, and I’m so sad that I won’t be able to be at ‘The Music Man’ for a little bit. My incredible understudies Audrey Caldwell and Kathy Voytko will be holding down the fort as Marion Paroo with Mr. Hugh Jackman. So I just send all my love to everybody at the Winter Garden, and to all of you, stay safe, and see you soon.”

Ticket holders can contact their original point of purchase if they want to exchange their seats for a future performance…….

We Hear

On June 26, “America’s Got Talent” host Heidi Klum and her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, were spotted taking a romantic stroll through the streets of Manhattan, according to multiple outlets.

As they enjoyed ice cream cones, the couple held hands and kissed during their outing. Last summer, a source told OK!, “Tom is like a teenager in love, always organizing sweet date nights and showering Heidi with thoughtful little gifts.”…..

Sightings

Kesha performing for Gay Pride Week in Manhattan on June 24……

Anne Hathaway filming “Mother’s Instinct” in NYC on June 22…….

Ben Stiller and friend Jerry Stahl at a signing for Stahl’s new book “Nein! Nein! Nein!” at the 92nd Street Y…….

Oleski Holubov, consul general of Ukraine, and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff at a Ukraine press conference at Veselka restaurant in the East Village……..