Big Apple Buzz | Justin Bieber’s health forces MSG concert postponement, ‘Samantha’ returns to ‘Sex & The City’ sequel and more

Justin Bieber did not perform in New York City this week, because of his ongoing health battle, reports People.

The 28-year-old crooner — who recently revealed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome — was originally scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden on June 13 and 14. However, a text was posted on MSG’s official Instagram June 12 that read, “Due to Justin’s ongoing medical situation, this week’s Justice Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be postponed.”

“Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue,” the statement, attributed to Bieber’s tour promoter AEG Presents, continued, “Details on the rescheduled MSG shows will be made public shortly.”……

“And Just Like That…”, Samantha will be back for season two of the New York City based HBO Max series, but by way of cell phone.

Purewow.com reports that while sitting down with Variety, showrunner Michael Patrick King spilled some tea about the Sex and the City reboot series. He teased that Samantha Jones (portrayed by Kim Cattrall) will back for the second season, but it will not be an in-person appearance, Instead, Samantha will text a cameo.

When asked if the character would appear in season two, King answered, “Yes!”, adding, “My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together so that they’re not so much in separate runways.”……

According to E! News, Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Strong and Amanda Seyfried were just a few of the stars who celebrated the annual TIME 100 Gala at Lincoln Center on June 8.

In the TIME 100 list, Martin Scorsese called Andrew “a remarkable artist, one of the greats of his generation.” Staten Island native Pete Davidson, who is currently in Tahiti on vacation with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, also made the coveted list.

In the magazine, Jack Harlow praised Pete, saying, “Pete’s appeal to the world has everything to do with his authenticity. He doesn’t try to hide the person that he is.”…….

As part of the Tribeca Film Festival, Taylor Swift hit the Beacon Theater on the Upper West Side on June 11, where the singer spoke to director Mike Mills about her short film, “All Too Well,” which was released last fall. She was greeted by a large crowd of screaming fans.

“I feel like I’m at a concert,” Mills joked to the screaming audience, reports Vogue.com.

Sitting on stools, Mills and Swift chatted about the creation of the movie, which stars Sadie Sink as Swift’s avatar and Dylan O’Brien as a “thinly veiled” Jake Gyllenhaal. A cinematic interpretation of her 2012 song of the same name, “All Too Well,” chronicles the dizzying highs and slow dissolution of the romance between an impressionable young woman and experienced older man.

Said Swift, “I really do write about girlhood a lot. There’s a lot of girlhood women in my music. Nineteen and 20 are such an interesting and profound time because you still have one foot in girlhood, and yet society and the world is telling you you’re an adult.”

After a half hour of conversation, Swift surprised the audience by welcoming O’Brien and Sink to the stage……..

Naomi Watts, Jason Wu and Tommy Hilfiger were among the notable attendees at the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards on June 9 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mission of the event, which was hosted by “Extra” TV host Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Lopez, is to inspire the world to discover the artistry and passion of fragrance.

Said Linda Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation, “The Fragrance Foundation was thrilled to host a reunion at our signature TFFAwards, We shared our gratitude and celebrated fragrances that achieved great success, as consumers’ appreciation has grown for fragrances that enhance their lives.”….

We Hear

Busy Philipps walked through the 2nd Annual L.E.A.F. Festival of Flowers in the Meatpacking District, on June 10, stopping by a Flower Flash by Lewis Miller of Lewis Miller Design…….

Sightings

Tyra Banks at the Discovery + Pride Celebration during the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9…..

Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Taurus on June 9…..

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper filming scenes for “Maestro” in Manhattan on June 9……

Trevor Noah having dinner at Settepani in Harlem….