Big Apple Buzz | Madonna creates erotic NFT, Mariska Hargitay and Jean Shafiroff spotted in Manhattan and more

Madonna splashed onto the NFT world with full frontal nudity, reports In Touch. The mother of five partnered with well-known nonfungible token artist Beeple, to create the erotic “Mother of Creation” digital collection. In the various videos of the 3-D collection, the Material Girl exposes her frontal area, including her vagina, while giving birth to butterflies, trees and other creatures. In a May 10 interview on May 10, Madonna jokingly told Beeple, also named Mike Winklemann, “Not often does a robot centipede crawl out of my vagina,” which she posted on Instagram. Proceeds from the NFT collection will be given to three charities; National Bail Out, V-Day and Voices of Children. The collection also includes the pieces “Mother of Nature” and “Mother of Evolution” graphics, alongside a 3-D print of her vagina. Said the seven-time Grammy award winner, “I think it’s really important that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos.”……

On May 9, Hilaria Baldwin revealed that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting a daughter, sharing the news on Instagram, reports People. In a video that features the entire family, Alec, Hilaria and their six children are each seen throughout the clip giving advice to their baby sister who’s on the way. “It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around,” Hilaria explains in the caption. “What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud?” She continues, “Perhaps nothing we can define. I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby.”…….

The Broadway theater where Jesse William‘s nude scene was leaked has stepped up security. People reports that the Helen Hayes Theater, home to Take Me Out, has installed a new infrared camera system facing the audience so that the venue’s security team can monitor any would-be phone users during the show. The update comes after an audience member illicitly recorded and posted full frontal nude footage of Williams to Twitter on May 9, the same day the Grey’s Anatomy alum was nominated for a Tony Award for his role as a gay baseball player. The New York Times reported that the detection system was installed May 11…….

The 88th Annual Drama League Awards is returning to an in-person ceremony to toast the best of the 2021-2022 Broadway and off-Broadway theater season on May 20 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Hugh Jackman will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater award. The Tony Award winner is currently in The Music Man. The award will be presented by Sutton Foster. The Drama League Awards are a core service to the theater community of The Drama League, an arts organization that has provided vital support to the field and its artists for over a century. The organization’s mission provides the nation’s only full-time, lifelong creative home for stage directors and the audiences that enjoy their work across the world……

According to Just Jared, Selena Gomez partied the night away in Manhattan, following her great success of hosting Saturday Night Live on May 14. First, the actress/singer attended the SNL after party at L’Avenue in Saks Fifth Avenue. Then, Gomez partied into the wee hours of the morning, joining model friends who included Cara Delevingne for a pizza run at $ a.m. at Ray’s before heading to another soiree……..

We Hear

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, who is a United Nations Goodwill Programme Ambassador, attended the Don’t Choose Extinction Cinema Launch in partnership with SAWA Global Cinema Advertising Association at Times Center on May 11……

Most of the Big Apple’s most prominent doctors including former Commissioner at the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Dr. Dave Chokshi, who gave the keynote address and First Deputy Commissioner/Chief Equity Officer- NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Dr. Torian Easterling were present at the recent United Hospital Fund Tribute to Excellence on Health Care Recognizing Quality of Improvement Champions. Dr. Michael L. Parks, Associate Professor of Clinical Orthopedic Surgery Hospital for Special Surgery, was honored for his groundbreaking research studying the correlation between socioeconomic and racial disparities in arthritis care and total joint replacements, which has led to a better understanding of racial inequities in musculoskeletal healthcare, ultimately helping to build a more equitable healthcare system………

Kevin Richards, Janna Bullock and Omar Hernandez hosted a benefit for the URO (Ukraine Resistance Organization) at La Goulue on the Upper East Side. Richards’ photographs from his time in the Ukraine war zone were available for sale with all proceeds donated to URO. Guests included Real Housewives of New York’s Countess Luann de Lessups, Jean Shafiroff, wealth manager Sergio Nicolosi, mother and daughter divorce lawyers Harriet Newman Cohen and Martha Cohen Stine and painter Maria Kreyn, whose new show at C1760 opens on May 25…….

Sightings

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay and Celebrity Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff at the Cocktail Fundraiser launch of Mommy’s Heart on May 11 at Dorrian’s Red Hand in Manhattan…….

Tessa Thompson walking her dog Coltrane in extremely high $1425 Versace platform loafers through the streets of Manhattan on May 12……..

Ryan Reynolds walking alone in Tribeca on May 13………