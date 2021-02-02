Blank Street opens first brick-and-mortar location in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY CARSEN HOLADAY

Blank Street is putting down roots.

Williamsburg’s Blank Street, a NYC-based sustainable coffee brand, is opening its first retail location at 186 Bedford Avenue– adjacent to the Bedford Avenue L-Train Stop. Blank Street, first launched with battery-powered carts at the iconic 1960s Wythe Avenue Diner, is continuing its sustainable efforts to better the planet as well as the local community.

Founders Vinay Menda and Issam Freiha were determined from the start to create a local commerce that recognized the importance of quality, eco-friendly products. From the compostable cups and lids, minimalist spaces, and branded merchandise from recycled materials, the specialty coffee brand’s work towards an eco-friendly footprint is impressive. Even the used coffee grounds have a purpose in the bi-weekly deliveries to Domino Park’s composting program.

“Our coffee carts are zero-emission because we believe that greatness can be achieved without making the earth pay the price,” said Blank Street Coffee on their Instagram.

Along with going green, Blank Street supports their neighbors’ businesses by serving their high quality products on the menu. Signature coffee and espresso are from renowned Brooklyn Roaster, Parlor Coffee Roasters. The breakfast tacos are made and delivered daily by King David Tacos. Blank Street’s pastries are supplied by Pain d’Avignon, which has supplied Michelin starred restaurants for over 25 years, and King Street Baking Co.

Since starting up six months ago, Blank Street has hosted a series of pop-ups in their outdoor space on Wythe Avenue in order to support local businesses and customers during the pandemic. This series will continue as they will be partnering with Brooklyn’s Stolen Magnolia to offer flower bouquet bundles that can be ordered in advance. There will be a flower bar pop-up on February 13 and 14 for last-minute shoppers.

Showing close attention to detail, 186 Bedford Ave. has a convenient L-train subway sign with live MTA notifications so that customers can plan if they have time to grab a coffee before catching the train. Customers can opt for contactless orders in advance through the Blank Street App, as well as receive updates on specials and events. Additionally, all food is available to order ahead on the mobile app. Any customer using the app for the first time will receive a free cup of any coffee.

For more information, visit Blank Street’s website or their Instagram.